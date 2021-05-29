Saturday, May 29, 2021
     
Acting on a tip off, an NCB Mumbai team on Thursday seized 420 grams methamphetamine concealed in one-gram pouches in two pulley gear plates to be sent to Doha in Qatar, an official said.

Mumbai Published on: May 29, 2021 19:06 IST
Image Source : ANI

3 held by NCB Mumbai with drug worth Rs 50 lakh.

 

A Nigerian national and two others were arrested in connection with the seizure of 420 grams methamphetamine in Andheri in Mumbai, Narcotics Control Bureau officials said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip off, an NCB Mumbai team on Thursday seized 420 grams methamphetamine concealed in one-gram pouches in two pulley gear plates to be sent to Doha in Qatar, an official said, reports news agency ANI.

Three people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in connection with the seizure of the contraband and further probe to unravel the network was underway, he added.

