Jharkhand: Three held for duping man of Rs 20 lakh on pretext of providing LPG connection

Hazaribag:

The Jharkhand CID has arrested three people from Hazaribag for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 19.85 lakh by promising an LPG connection. As per officials, the arrests were made after a complaint was filed at the CID's cybercrime police station in November last year. According to the investigation department, the accused contacted the complainant through social media and sent a fraudulent link under the guise of facilitating an LPG connection. "On the pretext of providing an LPG connection, they sent a fake link via social media to the complainant, and committed cyber fraud by siphoning off a total of Rs 19.85 lakh from his bank account," the agency said in a statement.

Key devices seized during the operation

During the investigation, the three suspects were traced and apprehended with the support of the Hazaribag Police, officials said. They also confirmed that a mobile phone and a SIM card allegedly used in the fraud have been recovered as evidence.

What did the Centre say on LPG crisis?

Amid the ongoing LPG crisis owing to the West Asia conflict, the government said India is actively engaging with global partners to safeguard its energy security and the safety of Indian nationals in the Gulf as tensions continue to disrupt trade and logistics. In view of the disruptive situations, the Central government has also announced a financial relief package of Rs 497 crores aimed at helping exporters affected by disruptions in West Asia. Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ongoing situation has posed challenges for countries across the world.

"It has been a testing time for not just us, but for the entire global community. Our leaders have been in touch with their counterparts," Jaiswal said. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Indian leaders have been engaging with several countries in the region, including Kuwait. "I just spoke about the conversation between our Prime Minister and the Crown Prince of Kuwait. We have been in touch with several other leaders," he said. Jaiswal also said diplomatic engagement helped ensure the safe passage of two Indian LPG vessels through the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

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