Three flights make safe landing after bomb threat email to Hyderabad airport The Hyderabad airport received a bomb threat via email as three flights made a safe landing in Hyderabad. Flights 6E 7178, LH 752 and BA 277 landed in Hyderabad late at night on December 7 and early morning on December 8.

New Delhi:

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received bomb threats to three flights destined to reach Hyderabad from different places, sources said on Monday. The airport had received emails targeting three flights: British Airways' (BA 277) from Heathrow, Lufthansa’s (LH 752) from Frankfurt and IndiGo's 6E 7178 from Kannur on late Sunday night.

The flights landed safely late in Hyderabad at night on December 7 and early morning on December 8.

Flight 6E 7178, destined from Kannur to Hyderabad, landed safely at Hyderabad airport at 10:50 pm on Sunday, December 7. Flight LH 752, destined from Frankfurt to Hyderabad was landed safely at 02:00 am (early morning of 8th December). Meanwhile, flight BA 277, destined from Heathrow to Hyderabad, arrived a bit late but landed safely at 05:30 am (early morning of 8th December). All the standard safety protocols were initiated for all three aircraft, RGI Airport Hyderabad confirmed.

Meanwhile, the standard safety protocols include isolation of the aircraft, screening of baggage and passengers, keeping fire engines ready and pressing sniffer dogs into services, among others, sources confirmed.

RGIA received bomb threat emails for three flights last week

Last week, the Hyderabad airport received bomb threat emails for the Dubai-Hyderabad Emirates flight and IndiGo's Madina–Hyderabad and Sharjah-Hyderabad flights separately. Madina–Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad airport.

The Dubai-Hyderabad flight EK526 landed safely after receiving a bomb threat on Friday, the airport sources said. "On 5th December, 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID at 7.

30 am for the Dubai to Hyderabad flight EK526. The Flight landed safely in Hyderabad at 8.30 am. Standard safety protocols were initiated," sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo airline flight, destined from Madina in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad, was diverted to Ahmedabad on Thursday of last week following a bomb threat, a police official had said.

Meanwhile, an IndiGo airline, travelling from Sharjah to Hyderabad, landed safely after receiving a bomb threat last week. "On December 4, 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support ID at 2 PM for the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight 6E 1422. The Flight landed safely at Hyderabad at 3.15 PM. Standard safety protocols were initiated," sources told PTI.