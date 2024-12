Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi with Congress MPs during a meeting of Lok Sabha MPs of the Congress Parliamentary Party.

Three Congress MPs KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore and Kodikunnil Suresh on Thursday wrote to Lok Sabha speaker, Om Birla, alleging that three Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) MPs ‘physically manhandled’ Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. They wrote expressing their deep anguish over the incident at Parliament premises and said that INDIA alliance members were protesting peacefully.