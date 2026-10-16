Three coaches of goods train derail in Punjab's Bathinda, rail traffic disrupted for long hours

Chandigarh:

Three coaches of a goods train carrying newly-manufactured cars derailed near Rampura Phul railway station in Bathinda on Friday, disrupting rail traffic. Officials said that the goods train was travelling from Bathinda towards Ambala when the incident occurred. No casualties or injuries have been reported. Soon after the incident, the railway officials and staff reached the spot and launched restoration works, with the derailed coaches removed and affected tracks inspected, before normal train operations could resume.

Repair works stalled rail movement for some time

Officials said necessary safety checks and repair works stalled rail movement for some time. And the preliminary reports suggest a technical fault, possibly involving the wheels, could have caused the derailment. However, the exact cause of the incident has not yet been established, officials said. Railway authorities will conduct a technical examination of the affected coaches, wheels and track infrastructure to determine the cause, they added.

Another goods train derailed in Maharashtra's Raigad district

In a similar development, another goods train derailed in the Kalamboli yard in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, disrupting the movement of passenger trains for over an hour, Central Railway (CR) officials said. A trolley of the goods train's wagon derailed at Point No.156 in Kalamboli yard section on Tuesday evening, they said.

A CR spokesperson said the trolley of the 11th wagon from the engine derailed at 7.58 pm. The train was re-railed around 9.30 pm with the help of two Accident Relief Trains. The goods train with mixed load arrived from Odisha to Kalamboli yard, the spokesperson said.

A few trains were hit due to the derailment on one of the trunk routes near Mumbai. Due to the derailment, the schedule of Sawantwadi Road-Diva Passenger (10106), Madgaon-CSTM Mandovi Express (10104), Goa Sampark Kranti Express (12449) and Madgaon-Bandra Terminus Express (10116) trains was affected, railway officials said.

Wheel of a MEMU train derailed near Kherli in Rajasthan

Earlier this week, a wheel of a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train operating between Agra in Uttar Pradesh and Bandikui in Rajasthan derailed near Kherli station in Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, railway officials said. However, no one was injured in the incident, the North Central Railway (NCR) officials said.

"Train No.64621, which operates between Idgah and Bandikui, left Nadbai at 11:06 am and one wheel of a coach, 2nd from the front motor coach, derailed before Kherli station," said Chief Public Relations Officer, NCR, Shivam Sharma. "DRM Agra and other senior officers have proceeded to the site. No casualty/injury has been reported. Restoration work has been started," he said.

With inputs from PTI

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