'If you come...': Threat letter found in lavatory of Chennai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, case registered

Mumbai: A threat letter was found in the lavatory of an IndiGo aircraft operating a flight from Chennai to Mumbai on Tuesday morning, police said. The message, written on tissue paper, was discovered just moments before the aircraft landed at Mumbai airport.

"If you come to Mumbai, everyone will die," it read.

Nothing suspicious was found

Airport police station officials confirmed that no suspicious items were found on the aircraft. An FIR was filed against unidentified individuals for mischief, as per reports.

The cabin crew promptly notified the captain, who then informed the Air Traffic Control about the incident, according to the official. The entire plane and passengers were searched but nothing suspicious was found, he said.

An FIR was registered against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including section 505 (statement conducing to public mischief) and further investigation was underway, the official added.

IndiGo on bomb threat

IndiGo in a statement said that flight 6E 5188 operating from Chennai to Mumbai received a bomb threat post-landing in Mumbai. ''IndiGo flight 6E 5188 operating from Chennai to Mumbai had received a bomb threat post landing in Mumbai. All necessary protocols were followed and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay as per guidelines by airport security agencies. Post completion of all security,'' the airline said in a statement.

