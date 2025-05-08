Those who tried to snatch 'sindoor' lost their clan, CM Yogi on India's strikes on Pakistan According to sources, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea to codename the military exercise as "Operation Sindoor".

Lucknow:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the Chiefs of the three forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for avenging the terror attack Pahalgam through Operation Sindoor. The Chief Minister said those who tried to 'sindoor' (vermilion) of India's sisters and daughters lost their clan in the strikes conducted by the Indian Armed Forces at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"I express my heartfelt appreciation and congratulate the Chiefs of the three forces as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the precision strikes carried out in Pakistan last night. Operation Sindoor reflects the true sentiment of PM Narendra Modi and our security forces towards our sisters who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack. Those who dared to kill the husbands of our sisters and mothers have now lost their entire family in the missile strikes," he said.

He said this after overseeing the mock drill that was held amid blackout at Reserve Police Lines in Lucknow. Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered mock drill across the country considering the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, that claimed lives of 26 people.

The government, at an official briefing, said the targets were struck between 1.05 am and 1.30 am, with precision missiles and drones hitting facilities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Under 'Operation Sindoor', the Indian military targeted Markaz Taiba of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Muridke, Markaz Subhan Allah of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in of Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen's Mehmoona Joya Facility in Sialkot and LeT's base in Markaz Ahle Hadith in Barnala and its camp in Muzaffarabad's Shawai Nalla.

