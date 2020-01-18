Those who oppose Savarkar should stay in Andaman jail to understand his contribution: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that those who oppose Veer Savarkar should spend time in Andaman jail to understand his contribution to the nation.

"Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they maybe from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged.Only then will they realize his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation," he said.

Shiv Sena has always considered Veer Savarkar as their idol have are vouching for him for the prestigious Bharat Ratna Award.

Earlier, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, on Friday suggested the inclusion of the stories of Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters into the school textbooks.

Participating in a Civic Reception hosted in his honor by the Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC), he said that the historical role of the Cellular Jail in Andaman in the freedom movement should also form part of History textbooks.