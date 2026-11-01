'Those who claim to be Angad's foot...': At INDIA bloc rally, Akhilesh predicts BJP's ouster from UP in 2027

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday launched a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged 'vote chori' and said the saffron party will be ousted from power in Uttar Pradesh following the assembly elections due next year.

Participating in INDIA bloc's mega rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister said a 'parivartan' is due in the country and the Gen Z will take revenge from the BJP for every lathi, referring to the violence that happened on July 20 during the 'Chalo Sansad' march of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

He said the Ramlila Maidan has become democracy's Haldighati and a new history will be written here.

"The INDIA bloc and its allies have united against those who have weakened the country's democracy. The BJP claimed that 1.27 crore Hindu voters' names had been deleted in Uttar Pradesh. If we divide this figure across 403 Assembly constituencies, it comes to around 31,000 votes per constituency," he said.

The truth is that they want to blame others for their impending defeat. The BJP knows it cannot win among the people and is therefore using the Election Commission. Who does not know that the West Bengal elections were looted? We in the INDIA bloc will not accept defeat," he added.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Angad's foot' remark, Akhilesh said the BJP will have no ground left beneath it. Furthermore, he targeted the BJP over 'chanda chori' at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said the sinners who stole Lord Ram's wealth will be destroyed completely.

"Those who once came from UP will be driven out from UP itself. The people of UP know how to welcome and how to bid farewell even better. In 2027, such a farewell will happen that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies will not be able to return again," the Lok Sabha member from Kannauj said.

"Those who claimed to be an 'unmovable foot of Angad' now have no ground left beneath them," he added, "The people of Kashi have given them a double zero. You and I have seen that the BJP is continuously plotting conspiracies because they know they cannot win among the public. So they have chosen their path through the Election Commission."

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