Thomas Cup: PM Modi, Yogi, Anurag Thakur, other leaders hail India's historic feat

Bangkok: Indias Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, left, and Chirag Shetty react after winning over Indonesias Kevin Sanjaya and Mohammad Ahsan during their mens double final badminton match at Thomas & Uber Cup in Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, May 15, 2022.

Several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended greetings to the Indian men's team after it etched its name in the history books by lifting the Thomas Cup title. India marked this win for the first time with a dominant 3-0 win over 14-time champions Indonesia in the final on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "The Indian badminton team has scripted history! The entire nation is elated by India winning the Thomas Cup! Congratulations to our accomplished team and best wishes to them for their future endeavors. This win will motivate so many upcoming sportspersons." As per reports, PM Modi contacted the Indian men's team, spoke to them, and personally congratulated them.

UP CM Yogi Adityanth, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, were among some other leaders who congratulated the men's team.

India dished out a performance for the ages with World Championships medallist Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and world number 8 doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy producing memorable performances.

After being off-color in the knockout stages, Sen delivered when it mattered the most as he gave India a 1-0 lead with a come-from-behind 8-21 21-17 21-16 win over world number five Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in a superb show of temperament and skill.

The country's best doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then showed nerves of steel as it saved four match points in the second game to eventually outwit Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21 23-21 21-19.

(PTI Inputs)

