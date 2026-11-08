'This is not a political book': Sonia Gandhi on her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love'

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has said that her upcoming memoir "Belonging: A Journey of Love" is not a political book but a personal one. Writing in the national daily "The Hindu", she wrote, "For most of my life, I kept my inner world to myself. Even after grief pulled me into politics, I held on to whatever privacy I could, and writing openly about my life felt almost unthinkable. Only after stepping back from the daily churn of public life could I see my own story clearly."

"When I did look back, one thread ran through all of it: love, and the loyalty that grows from it. It all began in England, where a 19-year-old woman from a small Italian town met a young Indian student. It carried me into a new country and a new family, into a deep bond with my mother-in-law, and through the years of raising our children," she said.

"This is not a political book. It is a personal one. Much has been written about my family, but rarely with real insight into who they were, their motivations, their struggles, their very human flaws. I wanted to portray them honestly, as people I knew and loved," the former Congress president said.



The Congress leader earlier asserted that her party does not need to learn anything from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rise to power, emphasising that India's fabric of democracy has suffered a "great damage" in the past 12 years. However, Sonia said she remains optimistic that with time, India's system would return to proper governance. Sonia also spoke her party's present condition and prospects, but claimed that the grand old party and the opposition bloc "have not had a level playing field" since the Modi government came to power.

"Over the last twelve years great damage has been done to the fabric of our country, our democracy and our institutions. Even after this government goes, it will take time to restore our systems back to health and great effort from political parties," she said. "It's true that he comes from a very different ideological world," she said when asked about PM Modi. "But there are many ways that people succeed in politics within the Congress party, take for example Dr. Manmohan Singh and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. I don't think we have much to learn from the RSS," she added.

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Sonia Gandhi says Congress has 'nothing to learn' from BJP, RSS; slams Modi govt for damaging India's fabric