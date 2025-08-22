Third time lucky?: NDA's CP Radhakrishnan eyes VP Post after two near misses in past As of present, NDA has 293 members in Lok Sabha while 133 members in Rajya Sabha. The overall number of lawmakers constitutes 426. This number is sufficient to elect Radhakrishnan as the Vice President. Besides, cross-voting, like in Dhankhar's case, can further increase this number.

BJP leaders and people from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh have been holding an ardent campaign in favour of CP Radhakrishnan, who is NDA’s pick for the forthcoming vice presidential polls. The number game indeed looks in Radhakrishnan’s favour but the India bloc might pose a strong fight, owing to their increased number this time. This election is also crucial for him as he has narrowly missed high-profile roles on two occasions previously.

As per reports, Atal Bihari Vajpayee wanted to take CP Radhakrishnan in his Cabinet in 2000 but Pon Radhakrishnan was inducted due to a confusion over their names.

Missed becoming minister due to name confusion

Radhakrishnan, a staunch follower of the Sangh, secured impressive victories in the Coimbatore Lok Sabha seat in both 1998 and 1999. At one point, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee considered including him in a Cabinet reshuffle. However, the party seemed to have delivered the message to Pon Radhakrishnan, the MP from Nagercoil, instead.

Despite not making it to the Cabinet, Radhakrishnan served as a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Public Sector Undertakings until the government’s term ended in 2004.

Jayalalithaa’s prestige battle blocked second chance

There was a second occasion when CP Radhakrishnan appeared to have a real shot at becoming a minister, this time during Narendra Modi’s first term in 2014. However, that dream was short-lived. Jayalalithaa turned the Coimbatore seat into a matter of prestige for the AIADMK and her strategy paid off. The party's candidate, P Nagarajan, defeated Radhakrishnan, dashing his hopes once again.

Current number game

As of present, NDA has 293 members in Lok Sabha while 133 members in Rajya Sabha. The overall number of lawmakers constitutes 426. This number is sufficient to elect Radhakrishnan as the Vice President. Besides, cross-voting, like in Dhankhar's case, can further increase this number.

The Opposition INDIA bloc has fielded former SC judge Justice B Sudershan Reddy against CP Radhakrishnan.

The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the sudden resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 21.