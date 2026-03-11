Third decade of 21st century belongs to Uttarakhand, working to fulfil PM Modi's vision: CM Pushkar Dhami

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said that in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared from the holy shrine of Kedarnath Temple that the third decade of the 21st century would belong to Uttarakhand. Dhami said the state government remains committed to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision and is continuously working in that direction.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the budget session of the Uttarakhand Assembly held in Gairsain.

Foundation laid by Vajpayee, PM Modi shaping the state

Beginning his address, Dhami said he remembered all the deities of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, as well as those who gave everything for the creation of the state. He also paid homage to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying that Vajpayee laid the foundation of Uttarakhand and that Prime Minister Modi is now working to shape and develop the state.

Dhami said the Prime Minister has consistently guided the state government to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Uttarakhand. He noted that Modi has always remembered the state during important occasions, events, and visits to border areas, including the last village of the country, Mana village. According to Dhami, Uttarakhand holds a special place in the Prime Minister’s heart.

He added that Modi also helped highlight the identity of Uttarakhand by wearing the traditional Uttarakhand cap on national and global platforms. Dhami said this began on January 26, 2022, when the Prime Minister wore the cap on Republic Day (India), and since then it has become a symbol of pride and identity for people of the state. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand.

Dhami on his first budget presented as finance minister

Dhami said he had the privilege of presenting the state budget for the first time as the state’s finance minister. He assured the Assembly that the budget provides a structured roadmap that will clearly define the direction of Uttarakhand’s development in the coming years.

He also noted that the state recently completed 25 years since its formation and celebrated the Devbhoomi Silver Jubilee under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Dhami said the budget will serve as an important foundation for achieving the goals set by the government on this historic occasion.

Strict action against exam cheating mafia

The Chief Minister said the government had taken strong action to protect the future of the youth. He said strict steps were taken against the exam cheating mafia and other scams, adding that the government has strengthened law and order and achieved results that previous administrations could not.

Debate on bills in the Uttarakhand Assembly

Proceedings of the Assembly began at 11 am at the Bhararisain Assembly complex in Gairsain. During Question Hour, legislators raised several questions related to different departments and the opposition sought responses from the government on various issues.

During the session, Dhami also tabled several bills, including the Uttarakhand Prisons and Correctional Services (Amendment) Bill, the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill 2026, and the Uttarakhand Shops and Establishments (Employment Regulation and Service Conditions) proposals for discussion and passage in the House.

Uttarakhand's Rs 1.11 lakh crore budget

Earlier on Monday, Dhami presented a budget of Rs 1,11,703.21 crore for the financial year 2026 to 2027 in the state Assembly. It was his first budget as finance minister.

The Chief Minister said the government aims to promote overall development of the state through a model focused on knowledge, the poor, youth, farmers, and women’s empowerment. He described these as the four key pillars of the government’s development strategy.

Dhami also said the budget includes provisions for the development of women, farmers, the poor, youth, scheduled communities, and border areas. He added that the budget reflects the Prime Minister’s vision and the belief that the third decade of the 21st century belongs to Uttarakhand.