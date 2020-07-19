Image Source : PIXABAY Thieves cook mutton, rice before stealing cash and jewelry from COVID-19 patient's house in Jamshedpur (image used for representational purpose only)

A bizarre incident was reported from Jamshedpur's Haludboni area where thieves entered a house and feasted on mutton and rice before stealing Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery from a COVID-19 patient’s house. The thieves entered the house of the patient, who works in the surveillance team of Jugsalai Nagar Parishad, by breaking open the rear door with sharp weapons and crowbar. They cooked mutton, rice and chapatis and feasted in the house before fleeing.

“Thieves stole Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000 from the house of a Covid-19 patient undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) here. Police guards have been deployed and the areas have been declared a containment zone. We are investigating the case,” Alok Ranjan, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

According to the brother of the patient, the house and the adjoining area was declared a containment zone after the man tested positive on July 8. The family came to know about the theft after the they went to check the house.

In another incident, thieves stole sanitizers along with other valuables from two houses under Sitaramdera police station on Thursday midnight.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage