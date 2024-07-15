Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group conducts joint maritime activity with Indian Navy

Follow us on Image Source : US EMBASSY Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group (TRCSG) operated alongside forces from the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean on July 12, the US Embassy said on Monday. This joint maritime activity advanced interoperability between the two major defence partners and underscores their shared commitment to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific, US and Indian military forces focused on improving shared maritime domain awareness and information sharing; enhancing replenishment and logistics interoperability; and improving combined air-to-air capabilities, it added.

Participating units include the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Carrier Air Wing 11, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118). Indian Forces included the guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam (D66) and replenishment ship INS Aditya (A59).

Indian Navy issues statement

“Indian Navy ships INS Aditya and INS Visakhapatnam undertook Maritime Partnership Exercise with the US Naval Carrier Strike Group comprising US Navy ships USS Theodore Roosevelt & USS Daniel Inouye in the Arabian Sea on 12 July,” Navy said in an official statement.

Indian Navy’s participations with US Navy

The Indian Navy routinely participates alongside US Navy units in multilateral exercises across the Pacific, including Southwest Asia and littoral Africa. In addition to the group sail, the Indian Navy also operated in leadership roles with the US Navy and other allies and partners in the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024 exercise in Hawaii.

USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) operated with Carrier Strike Group Nine after conducting this joint maritime activity in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the US Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier on April 6, the Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a government enterprise, signed the Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA) with the United States Navy.

This will facilitate repair of US Naval vessels under Military Sealift Command in Cochin Shipyard."CSL (Cochin Shipyard) has been qualified for entering into the Master Shipyard Repair Agreement (MSRA) after a detailed evaluation process and capability assessment by the US Navy - Military Sealift Command," the state-owned company informed stock exchanges.

(With ANI inputs)

