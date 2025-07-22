'Then who are the culprits?' 2006 Mumbai blasts victim says law of the land should give justice | Exclusive Following the Bombay High Court's decision on the 2006 Mumbai blasts on July 21, we spoke to CA Chirag Chauhan, a Mumbai blasts victim, and discussed everything related to the incident and also his thoughts on the recent verdict.

The horrific Mumbai train blasts in 2006 destroyed the lives of several people. But after 19 years, when the Bombay High Court decided to acquit 12 accused of the incident, the victims started questioning the judiciary. On July 21, the Bombay High Court cleared all 12 defendants found guilty by the trial court of involvement in the 2006 Mumbai train explosions.

The Bombay High Court's special bench decided that the prosecution's evidence was insufficient to convict the defendants. The court then ordered the accused to be released immediately. The high court questioned the type of explosives used and the credibility of the witnesses who made the accusations. Eight witnesses—including taxi drivers who escorted the accused to Churchgate station, witnesses to train bomb planting, witnesses to bomb assembly, and witnesses to conspiracy—were taken into consideration. After more than a hundred days of silence, taxi drivers told authorities that the two accused had taken their rides. No particular cause (such as cues, etc.) to jog their recollection and bring back the accused's faces (after so long a period). After over four years, witnesses recognised the accused in court; once more, there was no unique cause for evoking memories.

In approximately eleven minutes on the evening of July 11, 2006, bombs went off at seven separate locations within the Mumbai local train between 6.23 pm and 6.29 pm. In this incident, the explosion claimed the lives of 189 people and injured over 827 passengers.

From Churchgate, the bombs were positioned in first-class train compartments. Near Matunga Road, Mahim Junction, Bandra, Khar, Jogeshwari, Bhayandar, and Borivali stations, they detonated. Twelve people were found guilty in the blasts case by a trial court in 2015.

Now, following the Bombay High Court's decision, we spoke to CA Chirag Chauhan, a Mumbai train blast victim, and discussed everything related to the incident and also his thoughts on the recent verdict.

Can you take us back to that day in 2006—what do you remember most vividly about the attack?

I was pursuing my CA when I was just a 21-year-old student, returning home after completing my training, and the blast took place. That's all I remember right now. After the incident, I was hospitalised for a few months because we realised it was a spinal cord injury. It was like paralysis; you have to be dependent on a wheelchair for a lifetime.

For the past 19 years, you have been wheelchair-bound because of the horrific incident. Does it still haunt you?

"Na na, personally, I moved on long ago, but when you get to know that all the accused have been released, then you just question that: How? How has justice been delivered? Who planted the bomb? Who is to be held accountable?

What has been the most challenging part of your recovery journey—mentally or physically?

It was like being a 21-year-old leading a normal life, and suddenly you have to spend life in a wheelchair. Coming to the acceptance level takes a lot of time and a lot of effort. But once you focus on what you want to do in life and accept what happened and eventually forget about it, then it becomes a little easier to move on in life.

What was your first reaction when you heard that 12 accused were acquitted?

I was shocked, and the first question that came to my mind was whether the investigation had been compromised, whether the judiciary had been compromised, or whether the government had been compromised. What went wrong, actually? After 19 years, you are coming back to point zero; you are starting again, as if they are not the real culprits. Then, who are the real culprits? And if these 12 accused are the real culprits, then why haven't they been punished? You know, someone needs to be accountable to answer all these questions.

Do you feel the justice system has failed the victims and survivors of the blasts?

Not only does the justice system collectively encompass the entire system, but also investigations like what they have done so far. I heard from a few lawyers and media that they have not followed the procedures, the evidence, etc. So, I felt it was a collective failure, both in investigation and judiciary.

Do you still believe that the real masterminds will ever be brought to justice?

I cannot comment on that, but what I feel is that masterminds are altogether someone else, and I don't know if we can reach them. If we had had it at all, we would have done it right now because 20 years ago, I doubt if we would have understood how to handle this kind of situation. So, right now, if you see the recent terror attack, the government replied aggressively, crossing the border. Going to some other country like Pakistan and giving them back—this kind of befitting reply we also expected at that time, but nothing happened in 19 years, so it is like a big, big disappointment. You can imagine that 200 people had lost their lives and how their families have been feeling today after the accused have been allowed to walk freely. Few people are still paralysed, and few lost their lives in between. I feel sorry for all of us.

Have you ever been called to testify or been involved in the trial proceedings over the years?

No, and as I said, I moved on a long time ago. Also, I never tracked. I wanted to focus on my personal goals. I wanted to pursue CA and sharpen my skills.

What is your message to the people of Mumbai who still commute daily by train?

I think the situation has improved in the last few decades, unlike before, but as you said, anything can happen anytime, like the recent Pahalgam attack. But the spirit of Mumbai is always up and running. But we need to hold someone accountable. Personally, I have moved on, and I don't hold any grudges against anyone, but when you see the law of the land, it is quite sad because not everyone will be like me, right? Irrespective of that, the law of the land should give justice.

Despite everything, what keeps you going? What gives you strength?

My family, spirituality, and friends. I always try to focus on my goals, and that keeps me going.

