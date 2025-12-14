'Their contributions are immense': Rajat Sharma hails Jain community at International Janmangal Conference Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, attended the two-day International Janmangal Conference during which he lauded the Jain community and recounted their contributions to society. He also explained why he holds deep respect for the Jain community.

New Delhi:

The historic two-day International Janmangal Conference, held at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, concluded on Saturday. The theme of the event, which was organised under the guidance of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Jain Saint Acharya Prasanna Sagar, was "The Right Vision of Public Welfare: Fasting, Meditation, Yoga, and Indigenous Thought".

During the event, the 'One Fast Every Month' movement was also launched.

Rajat Sharma lauds Jain community at International Janmangal Conference

Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, also attended the two-day event during which he lauded the Jain community and recounted their contributions to society. He also explained why he holds deep respect for the Jain community.

Remembers how a member of Jain community helped him

The India TV Chairman remembered when a person from the Jain community from Chawri Bazar in New Delhi had helped him when he was eight to nine years old. Addressing a gathering during the event, he said that a 'gentleman', who had a shop at the Chawri Bazar, used to provide him Rs 20 each month as a scholarship.

Rajat Sharma said he would often go to Chawri Bazar to meet that person, adding that the money that he used to provide him helped in managing his expenses. Since then, his respect for the Jain community increased, Rajat Sharma said.

'Jain community's contributions are immense'

Speaking at the event, the India TV Editor-in-Chief said the contributions of the Jain community are immense. Remembering one of his friends, who belonged to the Jain community, Rajat Sharma said he has realised that the Jain community works more for society than for themselves.

"Their numbers may be small, but their contributions are exceptionally great," he said, expressing his gratitude to the Jain community, while also seeking their blessings.