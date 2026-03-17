The Kottayam Gambit: Can the lotus bloom in the heart of Syro-Malabar belt? Decoding BJP's first Kerala list

New Delhi:

With the Kerala Assembly elections set to be held on April 9, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made a calculated move to expand its footprint in the southern state by targeting the influential Christian vote bank. The party's first list of 47 candidates has triggered speculations, especially with the inclusion of four prominent Christian faces in key constituencies across central Kerala. The BJP has fielded George Kurian from Kanjirappally, PC George from Poonjar, Shone George from Pala, and Anoop Antony Joseph from Thiruvalla. The nomination of these candidates signifies a focused attempt to make inroads into the Syro-Malabar-dominated regions. Of the four constituencies, Kanjirappally, Poonjar, and Pala are located in the Kottayam district, while Thiruvalla falls under the Pathanamthitta district.

A look at the profiles of 4 Christian candidates

George Kurian will contest from the Kanjirappally constituency in the Kottayam district. The seat is considered significant for the BJP as it seeks to expand its presence in Christian-dominated central Kerala constituencies in the election.

PC George will contest from the Poonjar Assembly constituency in the Kottayam district. A seven-time former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA), George represented the Poonjar constituency in Kottayam for over 33 years (1980-1987 and 1996-2021).

Shone George will be contesting from the Pala constituency. An advocate and district panchayat member, he is the son of party leader PC George. He currently serves as a state vice president of the BJP in Kerala and is also a member of the Kottayam District Panchayat.

BJP state general secretary Anoop Antony Joseph has been fielded from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta, which is also a Christian stronghold.

BJP's long courtship of Kerala's Christian community

The outreach is not new but has intensified in recent years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has consistently engaged with the Christian community, participating in Christmas celebrations and emphasising inclusivity. He has often highlighted the contributions of Christians to India's social fabric, stating that the government is committed to ensuring equal opportunities and security for all communities. This sustained engagement appears to have started yielding results. The BJP's landmark victory in Thrissur in 2024 marked a turning point. The win was widely attributed to the party's ability to attract a section of Christian voters who traditionally supported the Congress-led UDF. It also coincided with a noticeable rise in the BJP's overall vote share in the state.

The NDA's electoral presence in Kerala has shown a gradual upward trajectory, climbing from roughly 3 per cent in 2001 to about 12-15 per cent during the 2016-2021 period. Despite this growth, the BJP failed to convert vote share into seats in the 2021 Assembly elections as it drew a blank in the state. In the run-up to next month's polls, the Centre's decision to rename Kerala as 'Keralam' is also being seen as part of the BJP's broader push to strengthen its political outreach in a region where it has traditionally faced electoral challenges.

Why the Christian vote matters in Kerala

Christians constitute over 18 per cent of Kerala's population, making them a decisive electoral bloc. As per experts, the BJP recognises that relying solely on Hindu votes (around 55%) will not be enough to secure power in the state. With nearly 27 per cent Muslim voters largely aligned against the party, the Christian vote becomes even more critical in shaping electoral outcomes.

There is also a growing perception that sections of the Christian community are exploring political alternatives, expressing dissatisfaction with both the LDF and UDF governments. Concerns around issues like "love jihad" and "narcotic jihad" have also influenced community discourse, which has created a potential opening for the saffron party in the state.

Strategic battlegrounds in Central Kerala

The four Assembly constituencies Kanjirappally, Poonjar, Pala, and Thiruvalla are not just symbolic but strategically vital. These seats lie in regions where Christian voters hold significant sway and often determine the winner. In particular, Pala and Poonjar have historically been strongholds of influential Christian leaders and regional parties.

By fielding candidates with strong local connect and community backing, the BJP aims to challenge entrenched political loyalties. It is believed that a strong performance here could signal a broader shift in voter behaviour and give the party a foothold in central Kerala.

BJP's rising footprint in Kerala

The recent electoral data suggests that the BJP's groundwork may be yielding incremental gains. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the party not only won Thrissur but also recorded a noticeable rise in vote share across several central Kerala segments. In multiple Assembly segments within Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, the BJP either improved its vote share or emerged as a stronger third force, narrowing margins with traditional players. If we talk of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP garnered maximum votes on 11 Assembly segments and was the runner-up on as many as nine Assembly segments. The NDA also recorded an impressive voter turnout of 19.24 per cent in the state in the last Lok Sabha elections.

The Assembly segments where the BJP was in the number one position are Kazhakkoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom, Attingal, Kattakkada, Manalur, Ollur, Thrissur, Nattika, Irinjalakuda, and Puthukkad.

The Assembly segments where it came second are Manjeshwar, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Haripad, Kayamkulam, Varkala, Thiruvananthapuram, Kovalam, and Neyyattinkara. In Thiruvananthapuram, Parassala emerged as the only Assembly segment where the BJP slipped to third place, where it trailed the LDF by just 697 votes.

Bypoll performances and local body elections over the past two years have also indicated a gradual consolidation. In select panchayats and municipal wards within the Syro-Malabar belt, the BJP has improved its strike rate and vote percentage, often cutting into the UDF's traditional Christian support base. Analysts point out that even a 3 to 5 per cent swing in such tightly contested constituencies can decisively alter outcomes.

Syro-Malabar belt: Heartland of Kerala's Christian influence

The Syro-Malabar belt refers to districts like Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki, where followers of the Syro-Malabar Church are concentrated. This region accounts for over 40 per cent of Kerala's Christian population and plays a decisive role in state politics. Traditionally aligned with the Congress-led UDF, this belt has recently shown signs of political fluidity. Any swing in voter preference here can significantly alter electoral outcomes. For the BJP, cracking this belt is key to transforming its presence from a marginal player to a serious contender.

Can the 'lotus' bloom in Kottayam?

The BJP's strategy shows a clear understanding of Kerala's complex social and political arena. By combining grassroots outreach with symbolic gestures and strategic candidate selection, the party is attempting to rewrite its electoral narrative in the state. However, the challenge remains steep as both the LDF and UDF continue to have deep organisational roots and loyal voter bases. The picture will become clearer once the Assembly election results are announced on May 4.

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