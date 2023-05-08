MP minister sends 'The Kerala Story' movie tickets to these two Congress leaders

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Kerala Story row: Amid the row over the movie 'The Kerala Story', Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that he has sent two tickets of the movie to Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh saying those who have dubbed Zakir Naik as peace ambassador must watch this movie.

"I have bought two tickets to send to Congress leaders and former Chief Ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath. Those who have dubbed Zakir Naik as a peace ambassador must watch this movie," Mr Mishra told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh government has declared 'The Kerala Story' tax-free.

Bengal bans screening of 'The Kerala Story'

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee banned the film The Kerala Story in the state.

"What is "The Kashmir Files"? it is to humiliate one section. What is "The Kerala Story"?... It is a distorted story," CM Mamata Banerjee said.

Banning the film, Mamata Banerjee said, "This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state."

BJP slams Mamata Banerjee

In a long post on Twitter, Amit Malviya said, "Mamata Banerjee’s decision to ban 'The Kerala Story' in West Bengal is rather unfortunate. It raises serious questions on civil liberties and freedom of expression. The movie is a real account of victims, who have endured the horrors of demographic invasion and have been used as cannon fodder for ISIS, one of the most barbaric force in the world. The threat has been recognised by not one but two Chief Ministers of Kerala - V S Achuthanandan, who was a Communist and Oommen Chandy, a Congressman. Does Mamata Banerjee know about the dreaded phenomenon of Love Jihad in Kerala more than the Catholic Bishops Council, the Syro Malabar Church, The Catechesis department of the Thamarassery Diocese or the Kerala High Court, who have all spoken out against the evil design of Islamists, luring away young women in a bloody trap of death and destruction?"

"Who is Mamata Banerjee trying to please with this ban? Does she think Muslims of Bengal relate more to the ISIS than the Indian Constitution? Shame on her regressive politics. There was no threat to law and order in Bengal because of the movie, which was being screened in over a dozen cinema halls in Kolkata alone. But now, with this dog-whistle, one can expect the worse," he wrote.

"Instead of protecting our daughters, Mamata Banerjee has yet again chosen to stand with radical elements," he said.

