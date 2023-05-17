The Kerala Story ban: SC to hear replies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu govts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story ban: The Supreme Court is expected to hear replies of the West Bengal and Tamil Nadu governments on a plea of the producers of "The Kerala Story" that the movie not being shown in theatres in these two states.

While West Bengal has banned the movie after three days of its screening in theatres, Tamil Nadu has not banned the film but the exhibitors have withdrawn from cinema halls owing to security concerns.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha last week questioned the West Bengal government saying the film is being screened in the rest of the country without any problem and there appears to be no reason for the ban.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government had said that according to intelligence inputs, there may be a situation of law-and-order problem and peace among different communities may be breached, hence the Mamata Banerjee government had decided on the ban.

The bench also asked the Tamil Nadu government to specify measures taken to provide adequate security to theatres screening the film.

