The Kashmir Files: Non-BJP states demand Centre to waive GST on Anupam Kher's film

The Kashmir Files has been one of the most-talked-about, and one of the most controversial movies too, in the current times. While PM Modi hailed the movie for "bringing the truth in its correct form", many argued that the movie is opinionated.

Many states in the country have made the movie tax-free so the movie can reach the masses better. However, tax exemptions were made in BJP-ruled states only.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

It stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty, and Pallavi Joshi among others.

Here is what non-BJP-ruled states have to say about making the movie duty free:

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday rejected the demand of BJP legislators to waive tax on Hindi film "The Kashmir Files", saying if the Centre waives GST on the movie, it will be applicable to the entire country.

Replying to a budget debate in the Legislative Assembly, Pawar, who is also the state's finance minister, said the central Goods and Services Tax and the state GST are 50 per cent each.

"The issue in the film is about Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about the film in Parliament. If the central GST is waived, the tax waiver will be applicable to the entire country," he said.

This angered the opposition BJP, which had submitted a memorandum signed by 92 of its MLAs to declare "The Kashmir Files" as tax-free.

The BJP legislators staged a walkout.

Chhattisgarh

Amid the demand by the opposition BJP to make 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free in Chhattisgarh, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday said that the Centre should give a tax break to the movie as it gets a portion of the tax from states. He invited all the MLAs to watch the film at a mall here.

Speaking after Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik of BJP said 'The Kashmir Files' should be exempted from tax in Chhattisgarh.

Responding to Kaushik, the chief minister said, “Let's go to watch this film. The Government of India also gets a share in the tax, therefore, the Centre should exempt the movie from the tax in the entire country”.

"After the introduction of Goods and Services Tax (GST), half of its share goes to the Centre. The Centre should declare the film as tax-free in the country," the CM said, adding that all legislators would watch the film after adjournment of the House on Wednesday.

Later, in a statement, the state public relations department said that the CM has invited all the MLAs and other dignitaries to watch 'Kashmir Files'.

