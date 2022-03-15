Farooq Abdullah calls for independent judicial probe into Kashmiri Pandit exodus

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah in the Lok Sabha.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah, said on Tuesday that the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits should be investigated.

Speaking to IANS, Abdullah said, "Appoint an independent judicial inquiry commission to look into the events. That will show who was responsible."

He also urged the Union government to take urgent steps for the resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits.

"Many have not got their monthly compensation amount for some time," Abdulla said, adding: "Why has it been stopped? How can they manage their lives in these times of high inflation?"

After 'The Kashmir Files', a film directed by Vivek Agnihotri, brought back the spotlight on the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, the National Conference chief has been drawing flak for his 'failure' to protect the minorities in the Valley in 1989-90.

During that turbulent year, Abdullah was the Chief Minister of the erstwhile state and Mufti Mohammad Sayed was the Union Home Minister in the V.P. Singh government, which was supported by both the BJP and the Communists.

The Kashmiri Pandit community has been attacking him for his failure to stop the violence against them. The community calls the exodus 'genocide' and has held Abdullah responsible for the violence.

Abdullah, in turn, has blamed the then J&K Governor, Jagmohan, for the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, and has accused the BJP of using the community as vote bank and doing nothing in return.

