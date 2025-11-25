'The India Story': What did Rajat Sharma say about PM Narendra Modi in New York? Know here India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma shared an anecdote about Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 'The India Story' event held in New York City, USA.

New York:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma shared a memorable story about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during 'The India Story' event in New York City. The event, part of the 'Develop India @ 2047' campaign, featured Rajat Sharma in conversation with renowned chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna and covered a wide range of issues.

During 'The India Story' event in New York City, Rajat Sharma recounted his childhood struggles to reach this position. He praised Prime Minister Modi as an example of how India gives opportunities to even the most underprivileged individuals. "There is something in the soil of India, something in the air of India, that empowers even the poorest of the poor to achieve great things by giving them opportunities," he said.

Citing PM Modi's early life, he said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an example of this. Everyone knows about his early days. He used to work at a tea stall. He explained how he got the opportunity to become the Chief Minister and then the Prime Minister."

"Believe me, India always gives everyone a chance, but you must have the ability to work hard and make a place for yourself," he added.

Rajat Sharma's memorable experience with PM Modi

Rajat Sharma also shared one of his most memorable experiences from his 32 years of hosting Aap Ki Adalat, recalling PM Modi's 2014 appearance during the election campaign.

Detailing his 32-year journey of interviewing people and public figures on the programme Aap Ki Adalat, Rajat Sharma said his favourite experience was with Narendra Modi in Gujarat in 2014. "There was a lot of curiosity about him, and he responded very well on Aap Ki Adalat.

A few days before the recording, PM Modi had informed him that he was busy with rallies throughout the day and could only shoot at night, though his throat often became sore after addressing multiple public meetings."

Despite this, PM Modi arrived for the shoot as planned. According to Rajat Sharma, the moment he walked in, the audience's enthusiasm lifted his energy. As soon as he began speaking, his voice returned to normal. The episode was filmed in one continuous stretch of an hour and a half.

Rajat Sharma said it remained one of the best episodes of the show. After the recording, when Modi was leaving for Ahmedabad, he asked how he managed it despite his packed schedule and exhaustion. PM Modi smiled and replied, "Rajat ji, some of God's blessings are on you, and some are on me."