'The India Story': Rajat Sharma on how Lata Mangeshkar inspired and boosted his confidence Rajat Sharma recounted sharing his pre-show anxiety with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who reassured him by saying she too felt nervous before every performance, despite a 60-year career.

New Delhi:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma opened up about his life, career, and personal experiences at 'The India Story' event held in New York under the Viksit Bharat @2047 initiative. In a candid conversation with celebrity chef, restaurateur, and filmmaker Vikas Khanna, Rajat Sharma revealed several anecdotes, including moments of self-doubt, behind-the-scenes experiences, and a memorable interaction with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Rajat Sharma reveals his pre-show nervousness

During the conversation, Vikas Khanna asked whether Rajat Sharma still gets nervous before hosting his iconic show Aap Ki Adalat, even after more than three decades. Rajat Sharma admitted that the nervousness never goes away.

"Every show makes me nervous. Even after 32 years of doing this, I still feel anxious before every episode," he said.

The India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief recalled one such moment when he confided in Lata Mangeshkar about his nervousness. He shared, "Once I mentioned my nervousness to Lata Mangeshkar ji. She told me, 'I am your fan.' That was the biggest compliment of my life. But I told her I still feel nervous."

According to Rajat Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar then reassured him with her own story: "She said she had been singing for 60 years, and even then, every time she stood before the microphone, she felt the same way. She told me to keep going."

'I still panic before every episode': Rajat Sharma

Rajat Sharma further revealed that his pre-show anxiety remains the same even after decades of experience. His wife, Ritu, who directs the show, knows this pattern all too well.

"Even five minutes before the show, I panic," he said. "I think the lights will fall today… or the guest won't come… or something will go wrong. I even feel like postponing the show." However, everything changes the moment the cameras roll.

"But when I hear 'Lights, camera, action,' something happens. A different power takes over, and the show just flows," he added.

Recent episode with Farhan Akhtar

Rajat Sharma also shared a recent example from his episode with actor-director Farhan Akhtar. On the morning of the shoot, Akhtar received news about the death of a close family friend and wished to cancel the show.

"I told him, 'Thank you very much, please go.' But finally Ritu convinced him to stay and do the show," Rajat Sharma said.