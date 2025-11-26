The India Story in US: Rajat Sharma reveals why 'influencer fame' fades so fast The India Story in US: Rajat Sharma illustrated his point with common everyday examples, particularly among young people. He noted that when they go to restaurants, they tend to take pictures of the place and the food first, share them with friends and wait for their reactions.

New York:

Rajat Sharma, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, recently appeared at 'The India Story' event held in New York under the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative. During a conversation with celebrity chef and restaurateur Vikas Khanna, the two discussed India, culture, aspirations, and the role of hard work in success.

Why is he a 'person of influence', not just an influencer?

Vikas Khanna asked Rajat Sharma what makes him a 'person of influence' rather than just another influencer. Rajat Sharma replied that the impact of most social media influencers is short-lived, often lasting barely six months to a year before they fade from public discussion. He said many influencers end up embroiled in controversies because they lack credibility and a sense of responsibility, whereas those in the news media are trained to be accountable and answerable for what they say and do.

Rajat Sharma's critique of influencer culture

Rajat Sharma argued that a lot of influencers are driven mainly by money and views, not by values or a sense of duty toward society. He said this is exactly what he tries to caution young people about – chasing quick popularity without building trust does not lead to lasting influence. In contrast, he stressed, journalism demands a higher standard where facts, restraint, and responsibility are central.

Everyday examples of performative living

To explain his point, Rajat Sharma used examples from everyday life, especially of young people. He pointed out that when many youngsters go to a restaurant, they often first click photos of the place and the food, send them to friends, wait for reactions, and only then start eating, even if the food has gone cold by then. Similarly, at concerts, people are more focused on recording videos on their phones than actually listening to and enjoying the music.

Short shelf life of influencer 'fame'

Rajat Sharma added that this habit has entered homes and family spaces as well. If a guest is speaking at home, people immediately start recording instead of engaging in real conversation. Families dining out may be physically together at one table but remain glued to their own mobile phones, talking to others instead of each other. According to him, this 'reels-first' mindset creates a class of influencers whose lives, in terms of relevance and influence, are quite short.

The bigger message for youth

Through these observations, Rajat Sharma's core message to young people is that real influence comes from credibility, responsibility, and meaningful engagement with society, not just from viral content. In his view, influencers who only chase trends and attention may shine briefly, but they disappear from public memory just as quickly, while those who build trust and substance endure for decades.