‘The India Story’: Rajat Sharma reveals the wish that still remains unfulfilled at New York event Rajat Sharma vividly described his 10 am visit to Dilip Kumar's residence, where the legend appeared in pristine white attire, striding like an emperor from the drawing room across to a serene garden deck with white chairs and table.

New York:

At 'The India Story' event in New York, India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma revealed one of his lifelong regrets- that he was never able to host legendary actor Dilip Kumar on his iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. He shared this while speaking with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna during the Viksit Bharat 2047 discussions.

Rajat Sharma's unfulfilled wish

When Vikas Khanna asked about the one celebrity Rajat Sharma desperately wanted but couldn't bring to 'Aap Ki Adalat', the India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief confessed his admiration for Dilip Kumar, whom he called an "institution." He declared 'Mughal-e-Azam' the only true film ever made in India, a view that even irks his wife, Ritu Dhawan, underscoring his deep reverence for the thespian.​

Memorable meeting at Dilip Kumar's home

Rajat Sharma said, "I asked Yusuf Sahab for time, and he called me to his house at 10 am. There was a garden across the entire drawing room of his house, in which there was a white-colored deck. There were 2 white chairs and a white table. I sat there, and then I saw him (Yusuf Sahab) coming. He was wearing white clothes. I felt as if a king was coming. It was in his walk. He came and sat next to me. He said, "So you want to call Dilip Kumar to your court?" You want to put Yusuf Khan in the dock? I said that it is not only me who wants this; the whole country wants this. There are people all over the world who want this."

Dilip Kumar preempted tough queries like interfering with directors, citing a 1973 interviewer who asked on hearsay about Mehboob Khan and was ejected. "Mehboob Khan once said that if Yusuf does not dance, then we will beg outside Mehboob Studio. After that I danced; I danced in Ganga-Jamuna. In this way he told me about 25-30 films. Regarding Mughal-e-Azam, he said that he was made to wear a 90 kg costume. He told me the story of Moscow when he had a fever. He also told the story of his friend Balli," said Rajat Sharma.

Rajat Sharma said, "Yusuf Sahab asked me, who would be the judge on your show? I took the name of Sardar Khushwant Singh. He said that he is an unreliable person. After that, whoever I named, he would refuse. Finally, I zeroed in on Javed Akhtar, and he was fine with him. The conversation ended on that note: we will meet again and discuss. Four days later, I received a call from Javed Akhtar. He asked, "What did you discuss with Yusuf Sahab?" When I asked him what happened, he said, "For the past five days he's been calling me every morning to write the judgment. The case hasn't even taken place yet, and I'm already writing the judgment."

Why couldn't Dilip Kumar come to Aap Ki Adalat?

Rajat Sharma said, "The next time Yusuf Sahab and I met, a slip arrived from Saira ji, which Yusuf Sahab showed me. It said, 'You will not appear on the Aap Ki Adalat show under any circumstances.' That's why the show never happened. I miss him very much."