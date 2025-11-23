'The India Story': Rajat Sharma reveals he still gets nervous before every 'Aap Ki Adalat' episode The India Story in US: Even after hosting the successful show 'Aap Ki Adalat' for more than three decades, Rajat Sharma admitted to still feeling nervous before every episode. He opened up about the moments just five minutes prior to going live, when he experiences doubts and anxiety.

New York:

Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, recently participated in 'The India Story' event held in New York, organised as part of the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' initiative. During the event, Rajat Sharma engaged in an insightful conversation with celebrated chef, restaurateur, and filmmaker Vikas Khanna, sharing heartfelt anecdotes from his career and life.

Nervousness before every show

Despite hosting the immensely popular show 'Aap Ki Adalat' for over 32 years, Rajat Sharma revealed that he still feels nervous before each episode. He shared candidly how, just five minutes before going on air, he experiences doubts and anxiety, worrying whether the lights might go off or guests might fail to show up. "My wife, Ritu, is sitting here; she directs the show, and she knows this very well. It has been 32 years, yet even five minutes before the show starts, I get nervous," he said.

"But when I hear the words 'light-camera-action', an invisible power takes over, and the show carries forward," he added.

He further added, "This still happens even now. The last show I did was with Farhan Akhtar, and it was the same story. That morning, a close friend of Farhan Akhtar's mother had passed away, and he wanted to cancel the show. I told him, 'Thank you very much; please go.' Finally, Ritu convinced Farhan, and he agreed to come. So this story continues even today."

Endorsement from Vikas Khanna and the legendary Lata Mangeshkar

Vikas Khanna praised Rajat Sharma by saying, "There are only two people in India who never seem to age- actor Anil Kapoor and Rajat ji." Rajat Sharma also recounted a touching moment with the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who confessed to being nervous even after 60 years of singing. She encouraged him to keep going despite the nerves, which Rajat Sharma described as one of the biggest compliments he has ever received. The India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief highlighted the essence of his show 'Aap Ki Adalat', emphasising that it is driven more by guest responses than questions.