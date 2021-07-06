Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot appointed as Governor of Karnataka ahead of Cabinet expansion

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot appointed as Governor of Karnataka

Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot has been appointed as the new Governor of Karnataka, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said. Gehlot (73), Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, is a prominent Dalit leader. He served as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the Modi government. Besides, he also served the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. A member of the Parliamentary Board and the Central Election Committee of the BJP, his appointment as the Governor of Karnataka came amid talks of Cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, the government has also appointed Kambhampati Hari Babu as the new Governor of Mizoram, Mangubhai Chaganbhai Patel as Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Rajendran Vishwanath Arlekar as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.

Likewise, PS Sreedharan Pillai has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Goa. Satyadev Narayan Arya has been transferred and appointed as Governor of Tripura. Ramesh Bais will take over as the Governor of Jharkhand. Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya has been appointed as Governor of Haryana.

