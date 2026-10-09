Thattanchavady Bypoll Result: AINRC's Ashok Anand wins by 8,482 votes, doubles CM Rangasamy's victory margin

All India NR Congress (AINRC) candidate Ashok Anand has won the Thattanchavady Assembly bypoll in Puducherry by a margin of 8,482 votes, defeating Congress candidate E Vinayagam. Anand secured 13,358 votes, while Vinayagam received 4,876 votes. The result marks a decisive win for the ruling AINRC in a constituency previously represented by Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

The victory stands out because Anand's winning margin was nearly twice the 4,441 votes by which Rangasamy won Thattanchavady in the April 2026 Assembly election. The bypoll was necessitated after Rangasamy, who won two constituencies, chose to retain Mangalam and vacated Thattanchavady.

Ashok Anand secures around 61.4% of votes

Anand received approximately 61.4% of the 21,756 votes reported to have been cast in the bypoll. Vinayagam finished second with 4,876 votes, accounting for around 22.4%, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate K Sethu, also known as Sethuselvam, came third with 2,664 votes, or approximately 12.2%.

The contest featured 11 candidates, including Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Mohammed Saleem A and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Karthikumari. Anand's lead over Vinayagam was substantial, with the AINRC candidate polling 8,482 votes more than his closest rival.

Celebrations erupt after win

AINRC party workers celebrated Ashok Anand's victory in Thattanchavady by distributing sweets, throwing confetti and raising slogans. Workers also waved party flags as they celebrated the decisive win and Anand's 8,482-vote victory margin.

Anand's margin exceeds Rangasamy's earlier win

Rangasamy secured 10,024 votes in the April Assembly election, defeating Vinayagam, who was then contesting for Neyam Makkal Kazhagam, by 4,441 votes. Anand's margin was 4,041 votes larger than the chief minister's earlier winning margin in the same constituency.

The result gives AINRC a clear win in the seat vacated by its leader. It also settles the contest to choose Thattanchavady's representative after Rangasamy opted to retain Mangalam.

Thattanchavady records 80.81% turnout

Polling took place on Tuesday, October 6 across 31 polling stations, recording a turnout of 80.81%. This was lower than the 87.10% turnout reported during the previous Assembly election.

Despite the lower participation, Anand finished comfortably ahead of his rivals, securing a clear mandate in the bypoll.

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