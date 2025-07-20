Tharoor 'not one of us': Muraleedharan says Congress won't invite him to events in Thiruvananthapuram Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan declared that Shashi Tharoor would not be invited to any party programmes in Thiruvananthapuram until he changes his stance on national security.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Sunday launched a fresh attack on party colleague Shashi Tharoor, declaring that the Thiruvananthapuram MP would not be invited to any party events in the Kerala capital unless he reconsiders his position on national security issues.

Muraleedharan asserted that Tharoor was no longer regarded as "one of us" within the state unit, and said that any further action would be left to the party’s central leadership.

'No question of Tharoor boycotting event'

"Until he changes his stand, we will not invite him to any party programme held in Thiruvananthapuram. He is not with us, so there is no question of him boycotting an event," Muraleedharan told reporters, responding to a question about Tharoor’s recent remarks.

His comments came a day after Tharoor, a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), reiterated in Kochi that national interest comes before party politics. The senior MP had also acknowledged facing criticism for his public support of the armed forces and central government following recent national security incidents.

"But I will stand my ground, because I believe this is the right thing for the country," Tharoor had said, defending his stance at a public event.

Congress leader hits out at Tharoor for his stance

Tharoor further argued that when politicians advocate cross-party cooperation on matters of national security, they are often labelled disloyal by their own parties, creating internal friction.

This is not the first time Muraleedharan has taken a swipe at Tharoor. He previously criticised the MP for sharing a survey projecting himself as the most preferred CM candidate of the UDF, suggesting Tharoor should "first decide which party he belongs to".

Muraleedhran questions Tharoor's loyalty

The tensions have escalated following Tharoor's remarks after the Pahalgam terror attack, which many within the party felt undermined the Congress's position. His article, critical of Indira Gandhi and the Emergency, published in a Malayalam daily, also drew the ire of party veterans.

Muraleedharan has openly questioned Tharoor's loyalty, urging him to choose a clear political path if he feels constrained within the Congress.

(With PTI inputs)