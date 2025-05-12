'Thank you for telling us': India on rumours whether air strikes hit Pak's nuclear facility at Kirana Hills India has denied striking Pakistan's Kirana Hills, dismissing nuclear strike rumours as baseless amid rising online speculation.

New Delhi:

Amid swirling speculation on social media and international chatter, India has categorically denied conducting any military strike on Pakistan’s Kirana Hills, a region some reports claim houses nuclear installations.

Responding to a question during a press briefing on Operation Sindoor, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti dismissed all suggestions linking India to an attack on the alleged nuclear storage site.

“We did not hit Kirana Hills,” Air Marshal Bharti said firmly. “Thank you for telling us that Kirana Hills houses some nuclear installation—we did not know about it. It was not on the list of the targets we told you we hit.”

The clarification comes after a storm of online theories claimed that India may have targeted the Kirana Hills area, located near the strategically significant Sargodha Air Base in Pakistan. These unverified reports suggested that the region could be home to nuclear storage facilities and linked recent seismic activity in parts of Pakistan to a possible strike on sensitive military infrastructure.

Conspiracy theories further gained traction after radar enthusiasts and defence watchers claimed to have spotted military aircraft from the United States and Egypt in Pakistani airspace, speculating they were involved in detecting or responding to a potential nuclear incident. However, neither country has made an official statement regarding such activity.

India has officially confirmed strikes on selected military targets under Operation Sindoor, including infrastructure linked to Pakistan’s air capabilities, but has maintained that all actions were “measured, proportionate, and based on credible intelligence.”

The ceasefire understanding recently reached between India and Pakistan has helped de-escalate tensions, but the rumours surrounding Kirana Hills continue to circulate online, prompting calls for both governments to ensure transparency and prevent misinformation.

Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities have not confirmed or denied the presence of nuclear assets at Kirana Hills and have made no formal statement addressing the earthquake-related rumours.

As speculation persists, defence analysts stress the importance of verifying facts and avoiding inflammatory narratives that could further strain regional stability.