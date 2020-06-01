Thane nears 10,000 coronavirus positive cases; death toll at 200

Image Source : PTI Thane nears 10,000 coronavirus cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra's Thane district rose to 9,5085 on Monday. Meanwhile, there are 5,985 active coronavirus cases in the district, according to the State's Health Department. So far, 3,400 people have recovered from the infection and 200 people have lost their lives.

The financial capital of India, Mumbai has the most number of coronavirus cases (39,686). In Mumbai, there are 21,610 active coronavirus cases and so far 1,279 people have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state due to coronavirus with 67,655 cases. At 2,286 deaths, the state has the highest toll in the country so far due to COVID-19. followed by Gujarat (1,038), Delhi (473), Madhya Pradesh (350), and West Bengal (317). These five states have recorded 83 percent of all covid-related deaths in India so far. In the past seven days, deaths have surged the most in Delhi, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu in percentage terms.

On Monday, India coronavirus cases have crossed 1.90 lakh mark taking positive patients toll to 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases 5,394 deaths and 91,819 recovered, according to health ministry's figures.

