Thane enters 10-day complete lockdown from today. Check list of services allowed/restricted

Image Source : PTI 10-day complete lockdown begins in Thane, 2 other civic bodies

A 10-day complete lockdown has been enforced from Thursday in Thane and two other civic administration limits adjoining Mumbai city to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation, all part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), had jointly decided on the complete lockdown for next 10 days in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in these areas, they said.

The lockdown came into force from 7 AM on Thursday and will continue till 7 AM on July 12. Meanwhile, the municipal corporations of Navi Mumbai and Panvel will enforce complete lockdown from July 3 midnight.

Thane lockdown: List of services exempted

Essential services and medical emergencies, wherein a patient can be accompanied by only one person in a cab or auto-rickshaw

Banks, ATMs, IT, ITeS, India Post, internet and data services

Movement of all essential goods, as well as perishable items, will be allowed

Thane lockdown: List of services restricted

Inter-city buses, autorickshaws and taxis will not be allowed to operate in civic limits

Non-essential services will not operate during this period

Movement of vehicles for proposes other than medical and essential travel will not be allowed

Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar on Wednesday said roads, market areas and other public places are becoming increasingly congested with the introduction of various concessions as per the 'Mission Begin Again' order.

Also, there is a lot of stress on the health system, police department and district administration. Against this backdrop, lockdown restrictions need to be re-enforced, he said.

Similar orders are applicable in Mira-Bhayandar.

Thane district on Wednesday registered 1,322 new coronavirus cases, pushing its overall tally to 34,646, the administration said.

Out of the total cases, Thane city reported 9,138 cases, Navi Mumbai reported 6,823 cases, while the tally in Kalyan was nearing 7,000.

The death toll in Thane district due to the viral infection has reached 1,094, including 340 in Thane, 217 in Navi Mumbai, 120 in Kalyan and 145 in Mira Bhayandar township.

