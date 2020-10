Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A 15-year-old boy died after being struck by lightning in Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday.

The boy was playing on the beach when lightning struck, killing him on the spot.

At least 26 people suffered injuries during the lightning strikes.

Heavy rains with thunder and lightning lashed Thane and surrounding areas for a couple of hours on Wednesday evening.

