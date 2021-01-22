Image Source : ANI Fire breaks out at Biocell facility in Thane, rescue work underway

A massive fire broke out at Biocell company near Wagle Police Station in Maharashtra's Thane on Friday. Fire tenders were at the spot trying to douse the fire.

The blaze erupted at Biosense Company at around 5 pm and two fire engines have been pressed into service to douse the flames, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of regional disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

Fire breaks out at Biocell company near Wagle Police Station in Thane city. Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited: Thane Municipal Corporation. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2021

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) headquarters in North Maharashtra. The blaze erupted at around 11.15 am in the cabin of the NMC group leader on the second floor of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, which houses the civic corporation headquarters, around 200 km from Mumbai, an official said.

On Thursday, a massive fire at the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises in Pune killed five people. All those who died in the tragic incident

were construction workers whose bodies were recovered by fire brigade personnel from the fifth floor. Nine others were evacuated from the spot, the police said.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has said that Covishield vaccine production won't be hit due to the fire.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Serum Institute fire tragedy: 5 killed, 'anguished', says PM Modi; Covishield facility safe

Latest India News