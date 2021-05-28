Image Source : PTI Test, track, treat and transformation of health infrastructure keys to fight Covid pandemic: J&K LG

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday reviewed health institutions in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir and said that test, track, treat and transformation of health infrastructure are the keys to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also sought a detailed status of Covid containment efforts, vaccination, testing, distribution of Covid kits, establishment of Panchayat Covid Care centres, necessary life-saving equipment like availability of oxygen-supported beds, ventilators, oxygen capacity and supply.

"Test, track, treat and transformation of health infrastructure are the four keys to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. We need to put in our best efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus", the Lt governor said.

Emphasising on the availability of requisite medicare facilities for the border dwellers, he directed the concerned district commissioner, chief medical officers, police administration to put dedicated efforts to strengthen health centres in the border areas.

During his visits to Government Medical College, Rajouri College and District Hospital Reasi, Sinha took a round of various sections of the hospitals where he interacted with doctors, paramedical staff and enquired about the healthcare facilities and infrastructure available there.

He appreciated the frontline health workers for dedicatedly serving the people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I appreciate doctors, nurses for their tireless efforts. People will always remember how our healthcare workers made them feel in the crisis and how they worked selflessly to save lives," the Lt governor said.

He further called for augmenting healthcare infrastructure at grassroots level.

The most important gift that doctors and paramedical staff can offer to the people is their presence and attention in the Covid wards of hospitals and Primary Health Centres in rural areas, Sinha observed.

He passed various directions to the concerned officers for effectively tackling the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sinha also directed for micro containment zones in the towns to isolate pockets with high positivity rate.

