Three CRPF Jawans killed in terrorist attack in J&K's Sopore

Terrorists attack CRPF, Police personnel in JK's Sopore

Two jawans have lost their lives and another injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore, Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The terrorists attacked a joint party of CRPF and police personnel in Baramulla district.

#UPDATE Two jawans have lost their lives & another injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore, Baramulla in Jammu & Kashmir. https://t.co/u8vrWA6hm5 — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2020

The terrorists fired at a check post that was jointly being manned by troops of CRPF's 179th battalion and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

This is the third attack against the paramilitary in the Kashmir valley within a week.

A CRPF trooper was injured on Friday after terrorists fired at a similar check post in Pulwama.

(With inputs from agencies)

