Image Source : PTI Terrorists attack CRPF bunker outside the CRPF camp at Nehama in Kulgam (Image used for representative purpose only)

Terrorists attack CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) bunker outside the CRPF camp at Nehama in Kulgam district. One CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the attack. As per the latest information, the area which lies in the South Kashmir has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched.

Earlier in the day, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kreeri village of Baramulla district of North Kashmir.

The encounter broke out in the same area where a joint team of CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police was attacked by terrorists on Monday morning.

More details awaited.

