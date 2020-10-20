Jammu and Kashmir: Another terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Another terrorist was killed by security forces in an encounter in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. With this, the death toll of terrorists killed in the operation has risen up to two.

According to an official, security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Melhura in Zainapora area of Shopian on Monday evening following information about presence of militants in the area.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at security forces' positions.

One terrorist was killed in the initial exchange of fire between the two sides last evening, while another was shot dead on Tuesday morning, an Army official said.

He said as AK rifle and a pistol were among the weapons and ammunition recovered from the scene of the encounter.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage