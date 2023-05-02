Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terror funding case: NIA raids multiple locations in Kashmir, one detained | DETAILS

Terror funding case: In connection with a terror funding case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on early Tuesday carried out raids at nearly a dozen locations across Kashmir valley. As per the information provided by the officials, the investigating agency has detained one person for questioning. Raids were carried out at multiple locations in Srinagar, Awantipora, Pulwama, Kulgam and Anantnag areas in connection with a terror funding case registered last year.

NIA has detained one person for questioning from the Sozeith area of Srinagar. The detained person was identified as Ishaq Ahmad Bhat.

"The NIA came early in the morning between 5.30 and 6.00 am. They asked for Ishaq and took him away along with his mobile phone. He works as a labourer," Mohammad Ramzan Bhat, father of the suspect, told PTI.

"We have no links with militancy or stone pelting," he added. Bilal Bhat, the brother of the detained person, asserted that Ishaq was illiterate and worked as a window glass fitter.

