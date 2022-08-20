Terror financing case: Police raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control (LOC) ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in Poonch district, J&K.

Highlights Police raids multiple locations in Poonch

Raids were conducted in connection with hawala racket

2 people were arrested for routing money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr

The police on Saturday raided multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch in connection with a hawala racket that was unearthed with the arrest of two people who were allegedly routing money to terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba and Al Badr. According to police, Yaseen, a resident of Delhi's Turkman Gate, revealed that the hawala money was being routed to India through South Africa and collected in Surat and Mumbai.

Abdul Hamid Mir, a resident of Poonch, and Delhi-based garment trader Mohammad Yaseen were arrested from Jammu bus stand and the national capital on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Hawala money worth Rs 24 lakh was recovered from them. He ran a garments business in Meena Bazaar and was the Delhi link to send this money to terror operatives in Jammu and Kashmir through couriers, the police had said earlier.

Also Read | J&K: Security forces on high alert after terrorists escape during encounter in Rajouri

Latest India News