Tension in Rajasthan's Bhilwara after murder of Hindu youth, internet suspended

Tension has gripped Rajasthan's Bhilwara after a 22-year-old Hindu youth was allegedly stabbed to death by members of another community. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday night within the limits of the Kotwali Police Station area.

The deceased youth has been identified as Adarsh Tapadia. According to police, he was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The administration has suspended mobile internet services till Thursday morning as a precautionary measure. A heavy police force was also deployed in the area last night to maintain the law and order.

Police said that the situation is completely under control now, adding that the local administration is on alert to tackle the situation. Police made an appeal to people not to pay heed to rumours and maintain peace and harmony. CCTV footage of nearby areas are being scanned to identify the accused.

Meanwhile, the BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad and the Hindu Jagran Manch have called for a Bhilwara bandh today.

Several Rajasthan towns have been witnessing incidents of violence in the last few weeks. Last week, Bhilwara saw a violent clash after unidentified masked men thrashed two people and set a bike on fire. The incident happened in the Karbala road area of Sanganer.

On Eid, Jodhpur which is the home town of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot witnessed communal clashes, forcing the administration to clamp curfew and suspended internet services.

