Ten new police stations to come up in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Work is underway for setting up 10 new police stations and two police posts across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to officials.

Also in the offing are barracks and hostels for police personnel, including women, in the district, the officials said.

“Police Commissioner Alok Singh and ADP, UP Police Housing Corporation, Hariram Sharma on Monday reviewed the work underway for the 10 new police stations and two new police posts in Gautam Buddh Nagar,” a police spokesperson said.

The new police stations proposed are in Phase 1, Sector 142, Okhla Barrage, Sector 63, Sector 115 and Sector 106 in Noida, according to a press note.

In Yamuna Expressway Authority area, the police stations proposed are in Sector 18/6D, Sector 29, Sector 25A and Dayanatpur, it added.

A transit hostel is also coming up in the Police Lines and two separate hostels/barracks for men and women personnel. The men's facility will have a capacity for 200 personnel while the women's will have a capacity of 48, according to the statement.

A separate multi-level barrack with a capacity for 200 residents is also under construction, it stated. Currently, there are 22 police stations, including the Mahila Thana, spread across Noida and Greater Noida under the Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissioner.

