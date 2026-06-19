Telegram ban to continue as Delhi High Court upholds Centre's decision ahead of NEET re-test

New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Centre's decision to temporarily block access to Telegram for five days ahead of the NEET-UG re-test scheduled for June 21, holding that the measure was justified to prevent any potential leak of examination material or misuse of the messaging platform during the conduct of the exam.

The court accepted the government's contention that the temporary restriction was a preventive step aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the examination process.

The order came a day after the High Court had reserved its verdict following extensive arguments on the legality, necessity and proportionality of the temporary ban.