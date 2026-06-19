June 19, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Telegram ban to continue as Delhi High Court upholds Centre's decision ahead of NEET re-test

Telegram ban to continue as Delhi High Court upholds Centre's decision ahead of NEET re-test

Reported ByGonika Arora  Edited ByAshish Verma  
Published: ,Updated:

The Centre has imposed a temporary ban on Telegram till June 22 in view of the NEET UG re-test on June 21, over allegations that the question paper was leaked on the messaging platform earlier as well.

Delhi High Court upholds Centre's ban on Telegram
Delhi High Court upholds Centre's ban on Telegram Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Delhi High Court on Friday upheld the Centre's decision to temporarily block access to Telegram for five days ahead of the NEET-UG re-test scheduled for June 21, holding that the measure was justified to prevent any potential leak of examination material or misuse of the messaging platform during the conduct of the exam.

The court accepted the government's contention that the temporary restriction was a preventive step aimed at safeguarding the integrity of the examination process.

The order came a day after the High Court had reserved its verdict following extensive arguments on the legality, necessity and proportionality of the temporary ban.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News Telegram NEET UG Delhi High Court NEET Paper Leak
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\