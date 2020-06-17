Telecom Ministry orders BSNL, MTNL and private companies to ban all Chinese deals and equipment

Image Source : FILE FILE

The Telecom Ministry has ordered BSNL, MTNL and other private companies to ban all Chinese deals and equipment. They have been asked to avoid Chinese equipment in upgradation. The decision by the Telecom ministry could play a major role in the 4G upgradation purchases by its subsidiaries.

The govt service providers have been asked to change conditions in such a way that Chinese companies aren't able participate in the tender process. The companies have been asked to cancel all previous tenders for telecom equipment. Directives will also be issued for private mobile service providers to rule out use of any existing Chinese equipment, and ban any new purchase.

The move comes amid anger in the country after killing of 20 Indian soldiers at the LAC in Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday night. The relations between India and China have further soured after the incident this week. Anger has been simmering in the country ever since, with many calling for boycott of Chinese products and apps.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for boycott of Chinese goods, listing 450 imported items including cosmetics, bags, toys, furniture, footweara dn watches. The objective is to reduce the import of Chinese finished goods by $13 billion or about Rs 1 lakh crore by December 2021, CAIT said.

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch today demanded that Chinese companies be banned from participation in the tender process in the country. It also demanded the cancellation of the lowest bid made by China's Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd for the construction of an underground stretch of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System project.

Earlier on Wednesday, India delivered a strong message to China that the "unprecedented" incident at the Galwan Valley will have a "serious impact" on the bilateral relationship. It also held the "premeditated" action by Chinese army directly responsible for the violence.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage