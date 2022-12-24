'Perform or perish': Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw approves forced retirement of 10 senior DoT officials

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Keeping with his "perform or perish" policy and zero tolerance for corruption, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has ordered the forced retirement of at least 10 senior DoT personnel. According to an official source, there is also a joint secretary among those 10 ousted personnel.

"Telecom minister has approved forced retirement for 10 senior DoT officials for doubtful integrity and the government's zero tolerance for corruption. Out of 10, nine officials were working at director level and one official is of joint secretary rank," the source added.

The move comes a day before 'Good Governance Day'

Notbaly, the Department of Telecom's personnel were pushed into retirement for the first time under section 56 (J) of Pension Rule 48 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972. The move from the minister comes a day before the eve of "Good Governance Day" celebrated by the government every year.

In September, a senior BSNL official, who was caught napping in Vaishnaw's meeting after the cabinet cleared a Rs 1.64 lakh-crore package for the public sector enterprise, was given voluntary retirement from the service.

Vaishnaw, who also holds the Railway portfolio, has cleared forced retirement for about 40 officials in the railways department for their non-performance and doubtful integrity which includes a secretary-level officer and two special secretary-level officers.

(With PTI inputs)

