Telangana: Villagers carry pregnant woman for kilometres, baby born midway | Video As labour pains began, the villagers sprang into action, creating a makeshift stretcher and gently hoisting Kaushi Bai onto their shoulders. Braving rough, uneven paths and the heat of the afternoon, they carefully carried her nearly two kilometres toward a waiting ambulance.

Sangareddy (Telangana):

In a heart‑warming display of determination and community spirit, residents of a remote village in Telangana carried a pregnant woman for nearly 3 kilometres on their shoulders to reach an ambulance- only for her to give birth en route. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Munia Nayak (Thanda) village of Nagulgidda Mandal, Sangareddy district. The settlement has no road connectivity, forcing residents to depend on footpaths through fields to access basic services.

Labour pains trigger urgent action

When Kaushi Bai went into labour, villagers quickly improvised a makeshift arrangement, lifting her on their shoulders to carry her to an ambulance parked about two kilometres away. The journey was slow and difficult, crossing uneven terrain under the afternoon sun.

Baby born before reaching ambulance

Before they could reach the ambulance, Kaushi Bai delivered a healthy baby girl in the middle of a field. The delivery was assisted by ASHA workers and local women who had accompanied the group.

Safe arrival at hospital

Once the birth was complete, mother and newborn were taken to the waiting ambulance and transported to the area hospital in Narayankhed for further care. Both are reported to be in good health.

Highlighting rural connectivity gaps

The incident once again underscores the severe challenges faced by residents of remote villages without proper road infrastructure, where healthcare access during emergencies depends on the resilience and quick thinking of the community.