Telangana: Villagers carry pregnant woman for kilometres, baby born midway | Video

In a heart‑warming display of determination and community spirit, residents of a remote village in Telangana carried a pregnant woman for nearly 3 kilometres on their shoulders to reach an ambulance- only for her to give birth en route. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Munia Nayak (Thanda) village of Nagulgidda Mandal, Sangareddy district. The settlement has no road connectivity, forcing residents to depend on footpaths through fields to access basic services.
Labour pains trigger urgent action
When Kaushi Bai went into labour, villagers quickly improvised a makeshift arrangement, lifting her on their shoulders to carry her to an ambulance parked about two kilometres away. The journey was slow and difficult, crossing uneven terrain under the afternoon sun.
Baby born before reaching ambulance
Before they could reach the ambulance, Kaushi Bai delivered a healthy baby girl in the middle of a field. The delivery was assisted by ASHA workers and local women who had accompanied the group.
Safe arrival at hospital
Once the birth was complete, mother and newborn were taken to the waiting ambulance and transported to the area hospital in Narayankhed for further care. Both are reported to be in good health.
Highlighting rural connectivity gaps
The incident once again underscores the severe challenges faced by residents of remote villages without proper road infrastructure, where healthcare access during emergencies depends on the resilience and quick thinking of the community.