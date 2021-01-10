1 dead, 143 hospitalised after consuming adulterated toddy in Telangana's Vikarabad

Sunday, January 10, 2021
     
The villagers were admitted to various hospitals in the district since Friday night after some of them fell unconscious and others experienced nausea, vomitted and felt giddy, they said.

Hyderabad Published on: January 10, 2021 17:02 IST
Image Source : PTI

Representational Image

A 55-year-old man died and 143 people, including women, have been hospitalised after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy in neighbouring Vikarabad district, officials said on Sunday. The villagers were admitted to various hospitals in the district since Friday night after some of them fell unconscious and others experienced nausea, vomitted and felt giddy, they said.

Seventeen among them were treated as outpatients and the condition of the others is stable, officials said.

They said the exact cause of the man's death would be known only after the post-mortem and added that a case of unnatural death has been registered.

