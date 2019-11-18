Telangana: TSRTC strike enters 45th day, health of striking employees deteriorate

Image Source : PTI Leaders of striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) continued their fast in a state-run hospital here on Monday even as doctors advised them to end their protest in view of their health condition

Leaders of striking employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) continued their fast in a state-run hospital here on Monday

even as doctors advised them to end their protest in view of their health condition. Aswathama Reddy and Raji Reddy, both hypertensive and

diabetic, were developing ketone bodies, and have been advised to call off their fast as its continuance may lead to health complications, the hospital sources said.

On Sunday, police up Aswathama Reddy from his house and shifted him to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment, where Reddy said he would continue with the fast. Ashwathama Reddy began the hunger strike on Saturday. Similarly, another TSRTC Joint Action Committee leader Raji Reddy was also taken into custody from his house on Sunday. Meanwhile, the indefinite strike by the RTC employees over various demands entered the 45th day on Monday.

The employees began their strike on October 5, and have since been making various demands, including merger of the corporation with government, pay revision and recruitment to various posts. The employees unions have recently announced that they are ready to set aside their main demand of merger with the government. The unions demanded that the government hold talks with them to resolve the issue. The state government had earlier said the employees' stir was illegal as they caused immenseinconvenience to the public.

The government has engaged the services of temporary drivers and conductors to operate buses.

