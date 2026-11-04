Telangana: Three arrested as excise officials seize 3.323 kg of ganja near pub in Medchal-Malkajgiri

Excise State Task Force officials seized 3.323 kg of ganja near a pub in Gundlapochampally, in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and arrested three people in connection with the case. The raid was conducted after officials received information that ganja was being sold near Malibu - Cocktail Bar & Kitchen.

In a separate operation, the Telangana EAGLE Force traced and forfeited assets worth around Rs 70.39 lakh allegedly linked to a ganja trafficking network in Warangal. Officials said the action was part of a financial investigation under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Three arrested in raid near Gundlapochampally pub

Acting on the information about alleged ganja sales near the pub, Excise State Task Force Team-A Circle Inspector Ramesh and other staff raided the area. They seized three packets of ganja weighing a total of 3.323 kg.

The arrested persons were identified as Sheikh Mukhtar, 21, Mohammed Ghousuddin, 24, and Shubham, 21. CI Ramesh said the three accused and the seized ganja were handed over to the Medchal Excise Station for further investigation.

EAGLE Force traces assets worth Rs 70.39 lakh in Warangal

The EAGLE Force action in Warangal followed the seizure of 147.300 kg of dry ganja, two vehicles and three mobile phones during an investigation. A case was registered against four people at the Warangal Narcotics Police Station of EAGLE Force under Sections 8(c), read with Sections 20(b)(ii)(C) and 29 of the NDPS Act.

As the investigation progressed, Warangal Narcotics Police widened the inquiry to examine financial transactions and movable and immovable properties allegedly linked to the accused and their relatives. The investigation went beyond the narcotics seizure to look into the source and ownership of assets suspected to be connected to the case.

Investigators examined property and financial records

Officials examined revenue passbooks, sale deeds, property tax receipts, building permissions, registration certificates and other ownership and financial documents to establish the source of the assets and their links to the accused.

During the financial investigation under Section 68F of the NDPS Act, 1985, investigating officer Inspector of Police B Ravinder identified three bank accounts and initiated action against properties associated with the accused and their family members.

According to EAGLE Force, a total of Rs 1,59,910 was seized or frozen in three bank accounts belonging to Munawar Ali and his family members.

(With inputs from ANI)

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